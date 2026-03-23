5 things to know for March 23: LaGuardia Airport collision, DHS shutdown, Grocery prices, Iran war, Antisemitic attack

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

ICE agents will deploy to some airports today to assist with crowd management and support TSA operations, President Donald Trump said. This comes as many travelers are facing long, winding security lines across the US during the partial government shutdown.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ LaGuardia Airport collision

An Air Canada plane collided with a fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, killing the pilot and copilot and injuring dozens, officials said. The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. ET as the plane struck a rescue vehicle responding to a separate incident, a Port Authority spokesperson said. The plane was carrying 72 passengers and 4 crew members, the airline said. The FAA issued a ground stop at LaGuardia shortly after the collision due to an “aircraft emergency.” The airport is expected to be closed until 2 p.m. ET, according to the agency.

2️⃣ DHS shutdown

President Trump on Sunday threatened not to support any deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security until lawmakers pass the “SAVE America Act,” injecting a new demand into ongoing negotiations over the partial government shutdown as travel disruptions mount across the country. Trump’s comments come as the Senate remains locked in a marathon debate over the federal elections overhaul bill that’s a top priority for Trump but one that faces near-impossible odds in the chamber. The Senate stayed in session over the weekend to try to hammer out the details, but talks have been paused until Democrats respond to the latest offer from the White House.

3️⃣ Grocery prices

The war in Iran is driving up prices for US farmers as higher costs for fertilizer and fuel add to existing financial strains. With the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for global oil and fertilizer — effectively blocked, supply disruptions are hitting at a pivotal moment ahead of the spring planting season, which can start as early as March. Economists warn the ripple effects could drive grocery prices higher, with increases likely across key staples like produce, meat and dairy. Grocery prices have been a major source of stress for millions of Americans, polls show, and the conflict could make relief even harder to come by in the near term.

4️⃣ Iran war

President Trump says the US and Iran have held “productive conversations” and that he will hold off any military strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days, walking back his threat to strike if Tehran did not allow the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — a waterway crucial to the global economy — by tonight. Iran had vowed to retaliate by striking energy targets around the Middle East. Tehran has also threatened to deploy mines to block the entire Persian Gulf if its coasts or islands are attacked. Stocks surged and oil prices tumbled after the president made his announcement on his social media platform.

5️⃣ Antisemitic attack

Several ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer rescue organization were set on fire outside a synagogue in London early today in what authorities are treating as an antisemitic attack. Flames and explosions woke residents in Golders Green, home to one of the city’s largest Jewish communities. Police said they are searching for three suspects seen in surveillance footage setting a Hatzola Northwest ambulance on fire, adding that no arrests have been made. Amid a rise in antisemitism in Britain, local residents expressed fear and disbelief. “It’s a terrible, terrible act what happened… Why is it happening to us?” a neighbor told CNN. “We’re living in scary times.”

Breakfast browse

Christopher Columbus statue installed on White House grounds

The move is igniting backlash and renewed debate.

March Madness is living up to its name

Iowa knocked off defending national champion Florida as the first No. 1 seed fell in March Madness. Here’s what to know.

‘Comeback of the century’

K-pop phenomenon BTS performed together on stage for the first time in almost four years. It set a record for the largest-ever public concert in South Korea.

Sssensational finds

Researchers in Cambodia have uncovered a range of species that are new to science, including a pit viper and a flying snake.

Childhood crushes reunite

Amelie Malmfält and Kris Brock were each other’s first crush when they were eight years old. Then they reunited 20 years later.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Kim Jong Un wins 99.9% of vote in North Korea elections

North Korea claims nearly everyone in the country backed a ballot that effectively keeps Kim Jong Un in power as the country’s supreme leader. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.

The-CNN-Wire

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