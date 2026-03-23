Small businesses, 75 Hard challenge, tax deductions: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Five requirements. Seventy-five days. No breaks and no room for mistakes. That’s the premise of the 75 Hard challenge, but experts warn the risks might outweigh the benefits.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Small businesses

American consumers are fed up with rising prices, and retailers say they can’t just keep charging more. CNN talked to four business owners about how they plan to deal with surging fuel costs for shipping and transportation.

2️⃣ ‘Waste, fraud and abuse’

Kristi Noem is no longer in charge of Homeland Security, but invoices show tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars were spent on hair and makeup artists and a horse for the ad showcasing her in front of Mount Rushmore.

3️⃣ Anonymity in art

The biggest mystery in the art world has apparently been solved: Banksy has been unmasked as a bespectacled middle-aged man from England. He’s not alone in preferring to hide his identity.

4️⃣ Tax deductions

A lot of people are expecting big refunds this year thanks to the much-touted new tax breaks for tips, overtime, seniors and car loan interest. Just make sure you pay attention to the fine print.

5️⃣ This car really sucks

Find out why it costs $1.3 million.

Watch this

👮 ‘I’m a little nervous’: Bodycam video shows Justin Timberlake struggling to perform sobriety tests when he was pulled over in New York nearly two years ago. The pop star had filed a petition to block the release of the arrest footage.

Top headlines

Check this out

👑 Tragic tale: The story of King Harold, who lost England to William the Conqueror, still looms large in British popular culture — but it needs an update.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🇫🇷 The outgoing mayor of Paris transformed the city for tourists during the past 12 years but left residents divided. Who was it?

﻿A. Emmanuel Macron

B. Anne Hidalgo

C. Élisabeth Borne

D. Michel Barnier

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Supreme Court revives First Amendment lawsuit from street preacher who called concertgoers ‘whores,’ ‘Jezebels’ and ‘sissies’

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Hidalgo is a Spanish immigrant who rose to become the city’s first female mayor.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Meghan Pryce.