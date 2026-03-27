5 things to know for March 27: DHS shutdown, Presidential first, Iran war, Guthrie disappearance, César Chavez

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Spring is usually prime time for house hunting, but economic uncertainty is keeping many prospective homebuyers on the sidelines. Mortgage rates are climbing again, driven in part by the war in Iran, and are threatening to stall a housing market that was already struggling to gain momentum.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ DHS shutdown

The Senate unanimously voted in a rare overnight session to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, excluding Immigration and Customs Enforcement and parts of Customs and Border Protection. The agreement would restore funding to other DHS agencies, including the TSA, after a standoff that has left thousands of workers unpaid and triggered travel delays nationwide. Frustration on Capitol Hill hit new levels this week, and senators pushed to end the impasse before a scheduled two-week recess. The House must still approve the measure before the agencies can fully reopen.

2️⃣ Presidential first

The US Treasury announced that President Donald Trump’s signature will soon appear on dollar bills — the first time a sitting president’s signature has been featured on paper currency. The move aligns with the administration’s broader push to incorporate Trump’s name and image into federal initiatives, materials and landmarks. Earlier this month, the president’s handpicked Commission of Fine Arts approved a large commemorative gold coin bearing his image. The government has also launched TrumpRx, a prescription drug website, and a high-priced visa program called the Trump Gold Card, among a slate of other branded efforts.

3️⃣ Iran war

President Trump said the US will delay strikes on Iranian energy sites for another 10 days as “talks are ongoing” with Tehran, extending a pause that had been set to expire today. Trump has insisted it’s up to Iranian leaders to “get serious” and convince him to halt the war, saying he doesn’t care about making a deal. Meanwhile, thousands have been killed in the Middle East since the conflict began nearly four weeks ago, and the energy crisis is beginning to bite worldwide: South Korea has declared an emergency economic response; Japan has begun releasing oil from its state reserves; and the Philippines has declared a state of emergency, with only about 40 to 45 days of petroleum supply left.

4️⃣ Guthrie disappearance

In her first interview since her mother’s disappearance, “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie said she believes her mother may have been abducted for ransom because of her fame. “I just say, I’m so sorry mommy. I’m so sorry. … If it is me, I’m so sorry,” she said tearfully while speaking with her NBC colleague and friend Hoda Kotb. The interview comes nearly two months after Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her home in Arizona on January 31 in what police believe to be an abduction. The family has announced a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery. Officials say the case is still active, with a 20- to 24-person task force dedicated to the investigation.

5️⃣ César Chavez

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday to rename César Chavez Day as Farmworkers Day in an effort to reconcile the Latino labor icon’s legacy with explosive sexual abuse allegations before the state holiday on March 31. The change comes after allegations became public last week that Chavez had sexually abused girls and women during his days building a major farmworker labor rights movement in the 1960s in California’s agricultural heartland. The state Senate approved the legislation Thursday with bipartisan support, signaling a broader reckoning over a once-revered figure whose status had only grown more iconic since his death in 1993.

Breakfast browse

The Oscars are leaving Hollywood

But they’re not going far — just a scene change.

March Madness: The Final Four is in sigh

For many hopeful young athletes, the chance to play for a national championship no longer feels like a far-off dream. It’s just one weekend away.

Amazon’s big bet in AI has been 20 years in the making

You may be surprised to learn how often Amazon Web Services touches your everyday life, from sports and travel to entertainment.

Supreme Court justices will consider the future of birthright citizenship

Here’s how their families came to America.

Video: Trump stirs backlash for comments on learning disabilities

CNN’s Anderson Cooper reacts to the president shaming those with dyslexia.

Quiz time

Which piece of futuristic technology was showcased at the White House this week?

A. Flying car

B. AI-powered robot

C. 3D-printed food

D. Miniature fusion reactor

Take me to the quiz!

And finally…

▶️ Meet the high school senior who won Olympic gold

At just 17, South Korea’s Choi Ga-on won gold in the women’s snowboard halfpipe at the Winter Olympics, beating US star Chloe Kim. Hear from the teenage phenom who stunned the field.

The-CNN-Wire

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