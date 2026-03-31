5 things to know for March 31: Gas prices, TSA workers, Cuba, ‘Everywhere’ chemicals, Trump airport

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

NASA’s upcoming Artemis II moon mission will be full of jargon and shorthand that may sound like an unfamiliar language. CNN Science breaks down some of the terms you might hear, as well as key milestones to listen for.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Gas prices

Gas prices in the US hit an average of $4 per gallon today, their highest level since 2022, according to AAA. Average prices at the pump are now higher than at any point during President Donald Trump’s two terms. Gas prices have surged since the start of the war in the Middle East, rising by about $1 per gallon over the past month. Oil prices also rose slightly today, a day after US crude oil settled above $100 per barrel for the first time since July 2022. This comes after Trump threatened that he would “obliterate” Iran’s energy sources if a deal to end the war is not reached and the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, deepening fears the conflict could escalate further.

2️⃣ TSA workers

Airport wait times eased substantially on Monday as many TSA workers received their first paychecks in more than a month, leading to fewer absences. Lines that stretched for hours last week shrank to minutes at many airports as back pay hit employees’ accounts. About 61,000 TSA employees have been working without pay since a partial government shutdown started on February 14. Collectively, they have missed more than $1 billion in pay, leaving some unable to afford basic necessities. Union leaders say some workers still aren’t coming in because they can’t afford gas or child care, and it may take days — if not weeks — for the TSA to return to full staffing levels.

3️⃣ Cuba

A Russian-flagged oil tanker has reached Cuban waters after President Trump allowed it to bypass his administration’s fuel blockade as the island’s energy crisis deepens. The White House said the decision was made “to provide humanitarian needs to the Cuban people.” The move comes as Washington has intensified pressure on Cuba in recent months, cutting supplies from its main oil supplier Venezuela and threatening other providers with additional tariffs, as it deemed Havana “an extraordinary threat.” The effective oil blockade has caused blackouts and trash to pile up in the capital, with hospitals struggling to accommodate patients due to the energy crunch.

4️⃣ ‘Everywhere’ chemicals

Two chemicals used to make plastic more flexible are linked to nearly 2 million preterm births and thousands of infant deaths, according to a new study. The chemicals — Di-2-ethylhexylphthalate, or DEHP, and its cousin diisononyl phthalate, or DiNP — are part of a group known as phthalates, often called “everywhere” chemicals because they’re found in a wide range of products, from toys and food containers to flooring and personal care items like deodorant, perfume and shampoo. To reduce exposure, health experts recommend choosing products labeled “phthalate-free” and avoiding microwaving or dishwashing plastic, among other precautions.

5️⃣ Trump airport

Travelers in South Florida could soon pass through Trump International Airport. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday that would rename Palm Beach International Airport as “President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” after lawmakers approved the measure last month. The change would take effect July 1, pending FAA approval, and would require official government records, including maps, to use the new name. Long known as PBI, the airport would also get a new code: DJT. The proposal is the latest in a broader push by the president and his allies to put his name or likeness on public landmarks and other entities.

Breakfast browse

March Madness: Encore

The women’s teams at South Carolina, Texas, UConn, and UCLA have set up a repeat of the Final Four. Here’s the rundown.

Celine Dion announces her return to the stage

After a health setback, beloved singer Celine Dion is returning to the stage with a new slate of concerts.

Eurovision is heading to Asia this year

The world-famous TV pop spectacle is setting up stage on a new continent.

‘And then we saw the little head.’

Scientists share what it was like to witness a rare sperm whale birth.

Bald is beautiful

Three men confront hair loss and find confidence in shaving it off — and experts explain why it feels empowering.

And finally…

▶️ Why China and the US are racing to grab these ocean ‘lumps’

China is leading a race to collect metal-rich nodules from the ocean floor, resources seen as key to clean energy. But experts say some of that maritime activity could also have military uses.

The-CNN-Wire

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