‘Conversion therapy,’ cheerleader for war, robo umpires: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! You’ve probably heard the mantra “Attitude is everything.” That appears to be especially true when it comes to aging well.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Conversion therapy’

The Supreme Court endorsed a religious counselor’s challenge to Colorado’s ban on “conversion therapy” for gay and transgender minors, saying it likely violates the First Amendment. It’s another setback for the LGBTQ community.

2️⃣ Cheerleader for war

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been unerringly enthusiastic about the execution of the war with Iran. He’s downplaying the risks and hyping American military power behind the scenes and in front of the cameras.

3️⃣ Fall from grace

For generations, tributes to Cesar Chavez in the form of murals, statues and names of schools, streets and institutions needed no explanation. The collapse of his legacy was swift and shocking.

4️⃣ Breaking the silence

Allegations against renowned chef René Redzepi have sparked a reckoning in fine dining — but is this a genuine turning point, or just the latest cycle in an industry long accused of tolerating abuse?

5️⃣ Robo umpires

Major League Baseball’s new automated ball-strike system is getting things right. Hannah Keyser from CNN Sports finds the robots entertaining because of the humanity they put on display.

Watch this

🪑 Ready, sit, go! Competitors in Japan’s office chair race try to complete as many laps as possible in two hours. It might look silly, but the training requires hard work — seriously.

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💍 Saying ‘I do’ to debt: For most couples in India, weddings are lavish, multi‑day affairs. As newlyweds and their families feel the squeeze of $500,000 bills, the celebration can come with a troubling dark side.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🏀 What is the only school whose men’s and women’s basketball teams both made the Final Four this year?

﻿A. Duke

B. UCLA

C. Michigan

D. Connecticut

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

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✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: China unveils world’s longest outdoor escalator

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The Connecticut men’s and women’s teams both are still playing in hopes of winning the national championship.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Jordan D. Brown.