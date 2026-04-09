5 things to know for April 9: US-Iran ceasefire, Bondi deposition, missing woman case, Viktor Orbán, Americans on space

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By Tricia Escobedo, CNN

In what could be a first for a Cabinet member, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is launching a new podcast that he says will expose corruption and lies that have made Americans sick.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ US-Iran ceasefire

A massive strike by Israel on Lebanon has put a strain on the US and Iran’s uneasy ceasefire. Iran has accused Israel of breaking the deal, but the US and Israel claim the agreement doesn’t cover Hezbollah in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed today that shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz slowed sharply and then stopped following Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon. Marine tracking data showed no ships transiting the strait following an earlier report that traffic had resumed after the ceasefire came into effect. Vice President JD Vance restated that if Iran does not follow through on promises to reopen the strait, the ceasefire will end.

2️⃣ Bondi-Epstein deposition

Pam Bondi will not appear for her upcoming deposition in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation given that she is no longer serving as attorney general, the Justice Department said. It marks the latest roadblock in Congress’ fight to secure Bondi’s sworn testimony related to the department’s public release of its investigative files into the late convicted sex offender.

3️⃣ Missing woman case

The arrest of an American man who told authorities his wife fell overboard while on a dinghy in rough waters in the Bahamas has brought greater scrutiny to his account of what happened as the search for her enters a fifth day. Brian Hooker was taken into custody as a suspect, a Royal Bahamas Police Force assistant commissioner told Reuters, though no charges have been announced. His attorney confirmed to CNN that he was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of his wife, 55-year-old Lynette Hooker. According to the attorney, Brian Hooker “categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing” and “has been cooperating” with authorities.

4️⃣ Viktor Orbán

Hungary’s populist prime minister and a darling of the MAGA movement is trailing in the polls ahead of parliamentary elections this weekend. At a recent rally in Budapest to support Viktor Orbán, President Trump addressed the crowd through Vice President JD Vance’s phone, saying, “I’m a big fan of Viktor. I’m with him all the way. The United States is with him all the way.” There’s a lot at stake for Hungary, but the election could also test the limits of a potential “Trumpian revolution” in Europe.

5️⃣ Americans on space

Public opinion polling over the decades has shown that Americans’ views about the country’s space program have shifted from skepticism to outright favorability. Just after the launch of the Artemis II mission last week, US adults shared their thoughts on the benefits of sending people to space and whether it’s worth the cost. CNN’s polling team looked at what the poll found and how it compares to Americans’ views of space exploration throughout the years.

Breakfast browse

Fewer US babies

Data shows that the fertility rate in the US is nearly 20% lower than it was two decades ago. Experts say there are several reasons for the decline.

Super El Niño

The infamous climate cycle is intensifying in the Pacific Ocean and could redraw global weather maps. Here’s what to expect and when.

Your brain on a plant-rich diet

Eating more plant foods than animal products is linked to a lower risk of dementia, even in older age, according to a new study. But not all plant-based diets are the same.

Hold the pickles

Inspired by a trending AI-generated video, KFC has created this very real puffer jacket filled with pickles to promote its new menu.

‘It really bent your mind’

The “overview effect” is a life-altering phenomenon that astronauts experience in space.

And finally…

▶️ Greetings from Mars

This tourist hotspot is the closest you can get to the red planet without leaving Earth (or at least it’ll look like it). Watch here.

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