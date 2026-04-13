Deportations hit snag, unpleasant tax surprise, Picasso raffle: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Well, here’s a twist I didn’t see coming. Scientists just discovered that the “oldest octopus” in the world isn’t an octopus after all.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Deportations hit snag

In an effort to accelerate deportations, the Trump administration devised a plan to enter into agreements with other countries to accept immigrants regardless of whether they were from there. So far, it has been a struggle.

2️⃣ Tax surprise

Some people who have Affordable Care Act coverage might owe the government money for premium subsidies received during the previous year. Here’s what you should know.

3️⃣ Seeing double

Scientists created precise virtual replicas of diseased hearts to help doctors learn how to better treat the real thing. The technology could save the lives of patients with irregular heartbeats.

4️⃣ ‘We’re happier’

A Miami couple felt something was missing and decided the city wasn’t the right environment to raise their children. After two years in Italy, they can’t imagine living anywhere else.

5️⃣ Now that’s a bargain

A work of art by Picasso valued at more than $1 million will be raffled off for 100 euros — about $116. See what it looks like.

Watch this

❤️ Tearful reunion: Michelle Hundley Smith disappeared in 2001 and was only recently found after a tip to police. Watch the emotional moment when she sees her daughter again.

Top headlines

Check this out

⚽ Vintage style: From grainy YouTube videos to coveted jerseys and popular reissues, a new generation of soccer fans is bringing the past into the present.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

💶 What piece of the Eiffel Tower is now up for sale?

﻿A. The door

B. The railing

C. A staircase

D. The flag on top

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: The hottest Apple product right now isn’t what you think

🧠 Quiz answer: C. An original spiral staircase that connected the second and third floors of the tower will be auctioned off next month.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Toni Odejimi.