By Toni Odejimi, Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Jimmy Kimmel is in hot water with the White House — again. President Donald Trump has called for the comedian to be fired over a joke about the first lady made days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Chile’s inferno

The world is entering a new era of wildfires. This huge blaze shows how hard they are to tackle. ➕ Sign up for the new CNN Weather newsletter.

2️⃣ Tax tech

The IRS is using artificial intelligence to optimize the auditing process. What does that mean about the chances of your tax return getting flagged for review? The jury is still out.

3️⃣ ‘Collective remembering’

With nearly 1,000 confirmed cases and at least 21 hospitalizations over six months, South Carolina’s measles outbreak — the largest in decades — is finally over. Experts explain how they reined it in.

4️⃣ Maybe a staycation?

Conflicts abroad are reshaping daily life far beyond the front lines. Rising airfares, along with other factors, are making that dream destination trip soar further out of reach.

5️⃣ A sassy sensation

A new Asian girl group is dazzling the internet with colorful performances and millions of views — and they’re not part of the K‑pop scene.

Watch this

🐷 Hogging the spotlight: Estonia hosted a pig squealing competition, and the contestants were judged on power, authenticity and entertainment value. Turn up the volume for this one.

Top headlines

Check this out

⌚ Time for change: Last year was a difficult one for many luxury brands. See how watchmakers are embracing innovation in an effort to turn things around.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

📱 What is the term for fringe content that positions men as victims of a society that favors women?

﻿A. Clickbait

B. Echo chamber

C. Sockpuppeting

D. Red pill

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Hundreds of Everest hopefuls are waiting at base camp as glacier blocks route to summit

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The term “red pill” is a nod to the “Matrix” movies — referring to men waking up to the “harsh truth” that they are oppressed by a feminist society.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Meghan Pryce.