Coping with war, ‘cocaine hippos,’ a disturbing hashtag: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Toni Odejimi, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! What begins as a fun adventure can quickly take a darker turn. A troubling hashtag in the hiking world has women sounding the alarm.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Collective trauma’

Some were at work when the explosions began. Others were at home. CNN looks at how the war has upended the lives of everyday Iranians.

2️⃣ Powered up

Engineers are building an atom‑smashing machine that could generate near-limitless clean energy without greenhouse gases. The technology may soon be headed for America’s power grid. ➕ Sign up for the new CNN Weather newsletter.

3️⃣ Slashing benefits

Shy’tyra Burton lives with her father to survive on disability income. A planned Trump administration regulation could soon penalize her for it.

4️⃣ Hip hip hooray?

The fate of Pablo Escobar’s “cocaine hippos” may be shifting. Authorities are being asked to reconsider culling them — and move the animals to a rescue center instead.

5️⃣ Painful history

With greenery growing between the rusted wheels of an abandoned military vehicle, beauty and tragedy coexist on the remote Pacific island of Peleliu. Once a World War II battleground, it’s now a quiet stop for visitors.

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🌷Hello, spring: The Netherlands may be the tulip capital of the world, but another city is bursting to life this season, with more than 3.5 million flowers on display.

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👠 Runway ready? “The Devil Wears Prada” gave audiences a peek behind the curtain of the magazine world. As it struts back for a sequel, fashion insiders say the film’s wardrobe leaves something to be desired.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🥤 Why are refreshers — popular fruit-based drinks — on the rise?

﻿A. Customers are seeking “healthier” beverage options

B. They offer an “affordable indulgence”

C. Brands are partnering with high-profile stars

D. All of the above

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Even a single daily serving of ultraprocessed food may raise dementia risk

🧠 Quiz answer: D. All of the above. From Starbucks to Sonic, Dunkin’ — and soon McDonald’s — major chains are adding to or expanding their beverage lineups with these fruity drinks, in some cases going all out to promote them.﻿

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.