5 things to know for May 6: Primaries, CNN debate, Strait of Hormuz, Hantavirus outbreak, Psychiatric drugs

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee for a suspect authorities say is armed and accused of attempting to kill his wife. The rugged terrain of steep hills — combined with the man’s extensive Army survival training — is complicating the search.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Primaries

President Donald Trump vowed revenge when the Republican supermajority in the Indiana state Senate embarrassed him in December by voting down his demands to redraw the state’s congressional maps to help the party win two more seats. And in Tuesday’s primary, he got it. At least five of the seven Trump-endorsed challengers defeated GOP incumbent state senators who voted against redistricting. Read more.

2️⃣ CNN debate

Seven candidates for California governor moved aggressively during CNN’s primary debate on Tuesday to distinguish themselves with less than a month left in the race — and as some voters have already received ballots. The event featured five Democrats and two Republicans, with the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advancing to the June 2 nonpartisan primary. Read more.

3️⃣ Strait of Hormuz

President Trump said the US will pause efforts to guide stranded vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, citing progress in diplomatic talks, but will maintain its blockade of Iranian ports. Trump’s comments that “great progress” has been made in talks with Iran are helping to ease oil prices, even as the blockade continues to squeeze global shipping. Read more.

4️⃣ Hantavirus outbreak

Three people aboard a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak are expected to be evacuated as a political battle brews over whether the vessel can dock at the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago. The leader of the Canary Islands said today that he opposes the ship docking — contradicting the Spanish government, which said it would allow the ship to dock in about three days. Read more.

5️⃣ Psychiatric drugs

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a plan this week to reduce the “overprescribing” of psychiatric medications and support alternative treatment options and discontinuation of medications when needed. Some psychiatry experts generally welcomed the efforts, but also noted concerns. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Are military dolphins working in the Strait of Hormuz?

Probably not, but they have been part of the US Navy for decades.

Barack Obama’s goal for his library

Former President Barack Obama is expressing his hopes for what his presidential library in Chicago will achieve for his legacy, in an interview with Stephen Colbert.

Silicon Valley’s security check

Google, Microsoft and xAI will share unreleased versions of their AI models with the government ahead of launch to curb cybersecurity threats.

Lufthansa to hike ticket prices

Germany’s largest airline group warned it will increase ticket prices and cut flights to offset an expected $2 billion increase to its jet fuel bill this year.

Rewriting the script

After decades of animating US cartoons, South Korean creatives are eager to tell their own stories.

And finally…

▶️ This isn’t a tornado, it’s an ‘ash devil’

An ash devil was spotted in California earlier this month, but what are they and why do they form? Learn more and see the phenomenon in action.

The-CNN-Wire

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