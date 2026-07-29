Fauci takes the Fifth, affordable tech, fat phobia: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Wildfires in the hardest-hit regions of Spain and France stabilized, but temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit in both countries. Watch as rescuers carry a distressed deer to safety. 🔥 Get your forecast in the CNN Weather app

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Fauci takes the Fifth

Under intense scrutiny and the threat of prosecution, Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during a congressional hearing about Covid-19. Sen. Rand Paul vowed to force a vote holding him in contempt.

➕ Analysis: Why Fauci might not be safe after pleading the Fifth

2️⃣ Danger zone

Few countries in the world are rocked by such frequent and damaging earthquakes as Japan, which sits on the boundary of four tectonic plates. Children there start practicing evacuation drills in kindergarten.

3️⃣ Fat phobia

Did you lose a few pounds because you got sick? Some tongue-in-cheek social media influencers are promoting cyclospora infections to shed weight, but experts say it’s no joking matter.

4️⃣ ‘I have a lot more life here’

Paula Dreyfuss realized she couldn’t afford to retire in the US. Five years ago, she decided to move from California to a European country she’d never even visited before — and said she has no regrets.

5️⃣ Affordable tech

There are plenty of things you can lease: a car, an apartment, office space. Now you can add your next iPhone or Mac to that list.

Watch this

🦈 ‘Incredibly lucky’: A fisherman from New Zealand shared video from a frightening shark attack off the coast of Fiji. Friends pulled him to safety, and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Top headlines

Check this out

🏝️ Great escape: Want to get away from it all? This Italian island is for you. There’s no town, no roads, no electricity and no mobile phone coverage.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

📊 What percentage of Republicans said they’re enthusiastic about the rest of President Donald Trump’s second term, according to a new CNN poll?

﻿A. 77%

B. 52%

C. 38%

D. 19%

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Teen lifeguard helps save young boy in dramatic rescue in Santa Cruz

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Just 19% of people in Trump’s own party say they’re enthusiastic, down from 38% last spring.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Gina Park.