Teachers becoming a successful art duo

By Randall Newsome

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been nearly a decade since Quincy Owens and Luke Crawley became friends and business partners.

Owens says the pair was drawn to work together by their love for both art and education.

A few years later, they decided to open a studio: Owens + Crawley. Now their work is in demand, not just in Indianapolis, but places including Denver, Atlanta, Baltimore and Wyoming.

The duo first met while teaching at Herron High School and discovered how they could complement each other’s styles. Crawley teaches math and science at University High School in Carmel, but the team still works closely away from the classroom and during the summer to complete projects.

Owens looks at painting as his specialty while Crawley specializes in lighting and sound. They apply a similar mindset to creating their projects.

“We like to make sure we do an efficient job of tying together the arts and sciences,” Owens said. “We’ve got a signature style that we’re developing. We like to leave people inspired or curious. Maybe they’ll learn some things they don’t know.”

