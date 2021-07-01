Six Flags New England preparing to reopen Friday following storm clean-up

CNN - Regional

By RYAN TROWBRIDGE, AUDREY RUSSO

AGAWMAM, Massachusetts (WSHM-LD) — After a two-day cleanup period, Six Flags New England will reopen to the public Friday, just in time for the holiday weekend. The amusement park was forced to close after Tuesday’s strong winds and rain brought trees down.

It’s been approximately 48 hours after the storm and the Six Flags crew is still putting the finishing touches on the park, but one thing they said is for sure is that most rides and attractions will be open tomorrow.

“This is kind of a rare circumstance that took place,” said Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath.

Things are starting to move up again at Six Flags after strong winds and rain swept through Agawam

“We had over a dozen trees fall down here at Six Flags,” McGrath noted.

McGrath said that after assessing the damage and making the decision to close for two days, cleaning up the storm damage required all-hands-on-deck.

“We have a big team. We have over 3,000 people, so it’s fairly easy for us to rally the team that we need,” McGrath added.

McGrath told Western Mass News that the downed trees were strewn across the park with more of the clean-up effort on the south end. Still, she said most rides and attractions, including the water park, should be open for the holiday weekend.

“Fireball, we definitely anticipate not opening tomorrow as one of our attractions, but we have over a 100 others to experience,” McGrath said.

Thursday’s rain not helping the process, but not slowing it down either.

“Here at Six Flags, we do what we do best. We work outdoors,” McGrath explained.

If you have a favorite ride or attraction that you’re hoping to visit this weekend and you want to make sure it is open, you can check the Six Flags website.

