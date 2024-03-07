2-month-old among 6 victims in Ottawa mass killing

By Paula Newton and Brammhi Balarajan, CNN

(CNN) — A 2-month-old was among the dead in a mass killing in Canada that claimed the lives of 4 children, their mother and a family friend, Ottawa police said Thursday.

The father of the family survived the attack and emerged from the home injured and asking for help, police said. He remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police responded to a man calling for help at about 10:52 p.m. and found the victims upon arrival.

The victims have been identified as Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake, 35, and her children; Inuka, 7; Ashwini, 4; Rinyana, 2; and 2-month-old Kelly. All are Sri Lankan nationals and newcomers to Canada, authorities said.

A family friend, Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon, 40, who was living at the family’s home at the time, was also killed in the attack.

Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs called the tragedy an “unimaginable loss” during a Thursday news conference.

“This will undoubtedly weigh on the hearts of everyone for a long time,” Stubbs said.

Febrio De-Zoysa, 19, faces 6 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder and was scheduled to appear in court later Thursday. Police say he was an acquaintance living at the family’s home at the time of the killings.

“The accused is a Sri Lankan national who is believed to have been in Canada as a student,” Stubbs said, adding De-Zoysa is the only suspect.

Police say they believe a “sharp-edged” weapon was used to commit the murders.

“We know there are a lot of questions about why this tragedy occurred. This is the focus of our Homicide Unit as they diligently investigate this tragic crime,” Stubbs said.

“This was a senseless act of violence perpetrated on purely innocent people,” Stubbs added. “I know our whole community is shocked and mourning this event.”

