Nollywood aims to become a global cultural phenomenon like Afrobeats

By Stephanie Busari, CNN

New Orleans, Louisiana (CNN) — Nollywood, Nigeria’s vibrant film industry, is setting its sights on achieving global recognition akin to the meteoric rise of Afrobeats.

As the third-largest film industry in the world by number of films produced annually, Nollywood has long been a significant cultural force within Africa.

The industry’s roots date back to the early 1990s, when enterprising filmmakers began producing low-budget, direct-to-video movies that resonated deeply with local audiences.

Over the years, Nollywood has evolved, embracing higher production values and more diverse narratives, capturing the attention of global audiences and streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

Global aspirations

Today, Nollywood is not just about entertainment; it’s about cultural representation and storytelling on a grand scale. “It’s time for the world to receive our stories and content,” says Toyosi Etim-Effiong, a key figure in the industry and founder of That Good Media talent management agency.

The global success of Afrobeats, with artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido achieving international acclaim, serves as both inspiration and a blueprint for Nollywood, says Ettim-Effiong, who has taken a delegation of Nollywood stars to the Essence Film Festival for the past three years.

“Afrobeats has done wonders for the continent, and I believe it’s time for more partnerships in the film and TV industry. Our stories have universal themes and unique cultural insights that resonate with audiences worldwide,” she told CNN at the Essence Festival held in New Orleans and now in its 30th year.

Similarly, Nollywood aims to captivate global audiences, not just with entertainment but also by sharing African culture and stories on a larger scale, Etim-Effiong adds.

Nollywood at the Essence Film Festival

At the Essence Film Festival, a recent addition to the wider festival celebrating Black culture and achievements, Nollywood stars and stakeholders discussed their vision for international expansion.

The festival provided a prominent platform for Nollywood to showcase its potential and engage in meaningful dialogues about the industry’s future.

“It’s important to me that Nigerian and African stories are told in a way that is authentic to us,” Etim-Effiong says. “I facilitate opportunities like this where our stories, content, and key players can get a seat at the table … that way the rest of the world gets to know about us and we get to know how similar we are (to the rest of the world). Nollywood is open for partnerships.”

Veteran Nollywood stars like Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Uche Jombo, along with new talents like child star Simisola Gbadamosi and Nollywood heartthrob Eso Dike, took part in a panel on the importance of bridging cultures through storytelling.

Jalade-Ekeinde, a member of the Academy, the Oscars awards voting body, ﻿emphasized the importance of portraying African realities.

“We are telling our stories and defining how we want to be seen,” she said. “I’ve been advocating for our voices to be heard and respected. It’s time for change.”

Gbadamosi, 13, fresh from her role in Disney’s first African animation collaboration, “Iwaju,” echoed these sentiments, highlighting the industry’s role in providing authentic narratives, one that she hopes to contribute to as a writer one day.

“I have plenty of story ideas in my head that I want to create in the future,” she told CNN.

Pushing the boundaries

The industry is not just about its stars; it’s also about the innovative directors﻿ and producers pushing the boundaries of what Nollywood can achieve. Editi Effiong is one such individual, whose revenge thriller “The Black Book” has set new benchmarks for the industry.

Produced on a modest budget of $1 million (a record at the time for Nollywood) the movie﻿ soared to No. 3 on Netflix’s global film charts in 2023, garnering over 20 million views worldwide.

“We spent time on the scripts, we spent about two years writing and preparing the script. Usually, Nollywood films are shot over two to three weeks. We shot this over four months,” he said.

Effiong attributes the film’s success to meticulous planning and a commitment to quality: “We did everything to the highest standards, from scriptwriting to filming,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Effiong’s success story exemplifies the new wave of Nollywood filmmakers who are not afraid to invest time and resources into creating high-quality productions that can compete on the global stage.

Film industry veteran Moses Babatope recently announced the launch of Nile Media Entertainment Group, a new production and distribution studio run by an all-star cast of female executives.

Through his role as co-founder of FilmOne, Babatope has played a pivotal role in bringing Nigerian films to the global stage. His work has expanded Nollywood’s reach and he has previously signed deals with Disney, Netflix, Prime Video and Warner Bros. (Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN and Warner Bros.).

As Etim-Effiong of That Good Media puts it: “Nollywood has no shortage of talent and ambition and there’s so much development and investment going in right now. Our time has come.”

