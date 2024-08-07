Polish man found guilty of assaulting Danish prime minister

By Radina Gigova, CNN

(CNN) — A 39-year-old Polish man has been found guilty of assaulting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in June, national broadcaster DR reported on Wednesday.

The man could face four months in prison and deportation from Denmark for six years, according to DR.

Frederiksen was “hit by a man” in a public square in the capital Copenhagen on June 7, her office said.

The Polish man said he can’t remember what happened, because he was drunk, according to DR.

Frederiksen, the leader of Denmark’s center-left Socialist Democratic party, has served as prime minister since 2019.

