World’s oldest man, born same year the Titanic sank, celebrates 112th birthday

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — John Alfred Tinniswood was born the same year the Titanic sank and when New Mexico and Arizona became US states.

Now, the world’s oldest living man, who was born on August 26, 1912, is celebrating his 112th birthday.

Tinniswood is marking the occasion with friends and family at his care home in the western English seaside town of Southport, according to Guinness World Records (GWR).

Ahead of his birthday, Tinniswood told GWR that he felt “no different” turning 112, adding: “I don’t feel that age, I don’t get excited over it. That’s probably why I’ve reached it. I just take it in my stride like anything else,” according to a news release Sunday.

The father-of-one, grandfather-of-four and great-grandfather-of-three was declared the oldest man alive by GWR in April.

He’s also the world’s oldest surviving male World War II veteran, according to GWR.

Tinniswood says his main advice for staying healthy is to practice moderation.

He says he likes to listen to the radio and still performs many daily tasks – such as getting out of bed and managing his finances – without assistance.

“I can’t think of any special secrets I have. I was quite active as a youngster; I did a lot of walking. But to me, I’m no different (to anyone else). No different at all,” he said.

Commenting on what he thinks the world will look like in another 112 years, Tinniswood said: “Oh good lord. Well, I want to say more honesty between the various countries. They all put, including our own, all put on a bit of show now and again.”

Tinniswood is four years younger than the oldest woman and oldest person alive, Japan’s 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka. She claimed the title last week after the death of 117-year-old US-born Maria Branyas Morera.

Tinniswood is also four years away from being the oldest man ever, a title held by Japan’s Jiroemon Kimura, who lived for 116 years between 1897 and 2013.

The oldest person ever, Jeanne Calment from France, lived for 122 years between 1875 and 1997.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.