Founder of fashion giant Mango dies in accident

(CNN) — The founder of fashion giant Mango, Isak Andic, died unexpectedly in an accident on Saturday, the company announced in a statement.

Andic served as the company’s non-executive Chairman, according to the statement signed by Mango CEO Toni Ruiz.

“He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company,” read the statement.

The statement did not specify where and how Andic died. However, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Andic died in an accident in the caves of Monserrat, located outside Barcelona.

“All my affection, and recognition for your great work and business vision, which has turned this Spanish brand into a world reference in fashion,” Sanchez wrote on X.

CNN has reached out to Spanish authorities for comment.

Catalonia’s regional president, Salvador Illa, also reacted to the industry leader’s death. “Dismayed by the loss of Isak Andic, a committed businessman who, with his leadership, has contributed to making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world,” Illa wrote on X.

“He left an indelible mark on the Catalan and global fashion sector,” he added.

Andic was in his seventies and had a net worth of 4.5 billion dollars, according to Forbes. He founded the Mango brand in Barcelona, Spain in 1984.

Mango is one of Europe’s leading fashion groups, according to the company’s website, with stores in over 120 markets. In 2023, the company’s sales surpassed 3.2 billion dollars.

The company currently operates 40 stores in the US and plans to open 20 more next year, according to Mango’s website.

