Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles in new woodland photo in honor of World Cancer Day

(CNN) — Kensington Place released a photo of a smiling Princess of Wales in honor of World Cancer Day on Monday.

According to the palace’s post on X, the photo was taken by her six-year old son Prince Louis. It shows Catherine with arms outstretched atop a log in a forest.

“Don’t forget to nurture all that lies beyond the disease,” reads the short caption, signed “C.”

Catherine last month revealed that she is in remission from cancer.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she said in a post on X in January.

“I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Catherine, who is also known as Kate, stepped back from her public duties last year to undergo treatment for an unspecified cancer. In September, she announced that she had completed her chemotherapy, and said she was “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

