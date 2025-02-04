Five people shot at school in central Sweden

By Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — At least five people have been shot at a school in the city of Örebro, central Sweden, according to police who warned the danger was not over.

Swedish police said Tuesday an operation is “ongoing” at the center, warning of a “suspected serious crime of violence.” The shooting occurred inside the Risbergska school for adults at a campus where other schools, including for children, are based.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the police and the perpetrator, according to CNN affiliate Expressen, quoting police spokesperson Lars Hedlin. It is unclear how many people were injured, but police said no officers were shot.

The public were urged to avoid the area and stay indoors, a statement said.

Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer described the police operation as being “in full swing” on Tuesday. “The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments,” he told Swedish news agency TT, according to the Associated Press.

Students are being transferred from schools next to the site of the shooting in Örebro, which lies 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

“The danger is not over,” the police statement said. “The public MUST continue to stay away.”

One eyewitness recalled sounds of terror filling the corridors of the school, the Associated Press reported, citing Sweden’s Expressen newspaper.

“We heard three bangs and loud screams,” Andreas Sundling, 28, said while sheltering in a classroom. “Now we’re sitting here waiting to be evacuated from the school. The information we have received is that we should sit and wait.”

The Risbergska school offers courses at primary school and upper secondary school level, and for students aged 20 and over – including classes for immigrants, as well as vocational training.

