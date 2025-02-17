Emergency teams respond to Delta plane landing incident, says Toronto Pearson Airport

By Michael Rios and Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport said it is aware of an incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane that was arriving from Minneapolis.

“Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for,” the airport said in a statement on X.

All runways have been closed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to the FAA.

CNN has reached out to Delta Air Lines and Toronto Pearson Airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

