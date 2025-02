By Julia Vargas Jones and Angélica Franganillo Díaz, CNN

(CNN) — Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has been charged in connection with an attempted coup d’état, according to documents filed by prosecutors Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

