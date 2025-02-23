Pope still in critical condition with signs of ‘mild’ kidney failure, Vatican says

By Antonia Mortensen, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis remains in critical condition, according to the Vatican, with blood tests showing mild signs of kidney failure “which is currently under control,” the Vatican said Sunday.

It added that the pontiff has not shown further respiratory crises since yesterday evening.

Some of his blood tests indicate “an initial, mild, renal failure, which is currently under control,” the Vatican said, adding that the Pope continues to be “vigilant and well oriented.”

Francis, who continues to receive oxygen, took part in the Holy Mass from the apartment set up on the 10th floor of Gemelli hospital on Sunday morning, according to the statement.

“The complexity of the clinical picture, and the necessary wait for pharmacological therapies to provide some feedback, require that the prognosis remain reserved,” the Vatican said.

This is a breaking story. More to come

