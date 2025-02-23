Zelensky says he is ‘ready’ to resign as Ukraine president if it brought peace



(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he was “ready” to resign as leader if it meant it brought peace to his country, suggesting he could swap it for NATO membership.

Asked at a press conference if he was ready to quit if it ensures peace for Ukraine, Zelensky said: “If [it guarantees] peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to resign, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO.”

The Ukrainian president previously said his country’s army will need to double in size if NATO denies it membership to the alliance. Earlier this month, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that Kyiv joining NATO was unrealistic.

Zelensky’s comments follow an escalating spat with Donald Trump after the US president falsely accused Ukraine of starting the conflict. Trump later admitted “Russia attacked” but blamed his predecessor Joe Biden and Zelensky for not stopping the fighting sooner.

When Zelensky hit back – accusing the US president of being in a “disinformation space” – Trump called Zelensky a “dictator,” straining ties at a pivotal moment in the conflict. US and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia this week for “exploratory” talks about how to end the war but left Kyiv to watch from afar, sparking panic from European allies.

Zelensky on Sunday said his approach with the Trump administration is “pragmatic.”

“There is no space for emotions here,” he said. Referring to Trump’s remarks about him, the Ukrainian leader said: “Obviously, I would not say President Trump’s words about me are compliments, to say the least.”

Overnight, Russia launched a record 267 drones at Ukraine, killing at least one person, in an unprecedented attack on the eve of the third anniversary of Russia’s war in the country, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday.

“Every day, our people are resisting aerial terror,” Zelensky said Sunday, adding that the overnight attack was “the largest attack since Iranian drones started hitting Ukrainian cities and villages.”

“We need to do our best to bring a lasting and just peace to Ukraine. This is possible in the unity of all partners – we need the strength of all of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who wants a lasting peace,” Zelensky said on X.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence directorate, called the overnight attack “purely a means of intimidation, a terrorist act.”

Ukraine’s military support

Zelensky also spoke about the draft deal between the US and Ukraine over rare earth minerals and other natural resources. A source previously told CNN the draft deal is not one Zelensky would accept.

The US is trying to gain access to Ukraine’s critical minerals and other resources as part of wider negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. In return, Ukraine has been pushing for security guarantees.

At the press conference, Zelensky told CNN’s Chief International Security Correspondent Nick Paton Walsh he wants a successful agreement and that he hopes the US will not freeze military support to Ukraine in the process of reaching an agreement.

“We will sign this – the first agreement, or memo, memo on which base we will prepare other documents,” he said. “So, I hope it will not have influence on other steps of the United States, and they will not cancel or stop or freeze any support, especially military support to Ukraine. That’s crucial for us.”

Asked if he thinks he can mend his relationship with Trump, Zelensky said presidents should not lose the partnership between their countries.

“That’s why, for me, it is very important to have the support of the president, and support of senate, congress, your two parties, but first of all the support for your people. And I count on it very much and I am thankful we have it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, said he had to leave the forum Zelensky was speaking at early to have an “important conversation” about the agreement with American partners.

In a Telegram post, Yermak said he and Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko spoke with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, their teams, and a representative from Vice President JD Vance’s team.

“We are making progress in our work. A constructive conversation. The USA is our partner and we are grateful to the American people, grateful for the bipartisan support -you have been with us all three years of the Russian invasion,” Yermak said.

CNN’s Ivana Kottasová and Svitlana Vlasova contributed to this report.

