Pope still in critical condition with signs of ‘mild’ kidney failure, Vatican says

By Antonia Mortensen and Hira Humayun, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis remains in critical condition, with blood tests showing mild signs of kidney failure “which is currently under control,” the Vatican said Sunday, as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia in both his lungs.

It added that Francis, who was hospitalized over a week ago, has not shown further respiratory crises since Saturday evening.

Some of his blood tests indicate “an initial, mild, renal failure, which is currently under control,” the Vatican said, adding that the pope continues to be “vigilant and well oriented.”

The pope was first admitted to a clinic in Rome 10 days ago, undergoing tests for a respiratory tract infection. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

Faith leaders and worshippers around the world have gathered to pray for the Argentine leader, whose schedule has been largely cleared due to his intensive medical treatment.

Francis, who continues to receive oxygen, took part in the Holy Mass from the apartment set up on the 10th floor of Gemelli hospital on Sunday morning, according to the statement. Those taking care of him during his hospitalization also took part.

“The complexity of the clinical picture, and the necessary wait for pharmacological therapies to provide some feedback, require that the prognosis remain reserved,” the Vatican said.

The pope thanked medical staff for their dedication in the text of Sunday’s sermon, which was sent to the press in advance.

Early on Monday, Francis was “awake” and “in good humor” after the “night passed well,” the Vatican said. Over the weekend, he received high flows of oxygen to help alleviate his respiratory crisis. He did not deliver the weekly Angelus prayer Sunday – for only the third time in his almost 12-year papacy.

The pope’s condition seemed better earlier last week, with the Vatican describing him as responding “positively” to medical treatment on Thursday.

Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt from Orlando Health Medical Group Urology, who specializes in kidney surgery, told CNN one should not be alarmed by the Vatican’s latest update on the pope’s kidney health.

“I don’t think it’s anything significant per se, but we can tell his condition is still quite critical,” Brahmbhatt said. “The kidneys itself are very delicate organs but they’re also very resilient.”

He said that in older adults, “infections can quickly worsen if the body’s immune response kicks into overdrive—something we call sepsis.” When pneumonia leads to sepsis, widespread inflammation can hurt multiple organs, including the kidneys, Brahmbhatt added.

“In Pope Francis’ case, that’s showing up as mild renal failure. Kidney damage can be temporary and improve with treatment, or it can be permanent,” he said.

History of respiratory infections

Francis has a vulnerability to respiratory infections. As a young man, he suffered a severe bout of pneumonia that led to the removal of part of one lung.

In 2021, doctors also surgically removed part of his colon in relation to diverticulitis, which can cause inflammation or infection of the colon. He was hospitalized with bronchitis in 2023, and in recent months has had two falls where he bruised his chin and hurt his arm, which was put into a sling.

The pope’s doctors have advised “complete rest.” Even so, he has continued to do some work, including on the first two days of hospitalization, holding his daily phone call to Rev. Gabriel Romanelli and his assistant, Father Yusuf Asad, in Gaza City, northern Gaza. They have been in frequent contact since Israel launched its bombing campaign and siege on the enclave, following the October 7 Hamas-led attacks.

Francis has also been signing off decisions in the clinic, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told CNN. Only his “closest collaborators” have visited him, the spokesperson told reporters earlier this week. On Wednesday, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited him for 20 minutes.

“We joked as always. He hasn’t lost his proverbial sense of humor,” the Italian prime minister said in a statement.

On Sunday, prayers were said for Francis at Masses in Rome and at St Peter’s Baslicia in the Vatican. At the hospital, people have been gathering to leave balloons, candles and flowers for the pontiff in front of a statue of Pope John Paul II.

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni Islamic learning in Cairo, Egypt, said he was praying for Francis. The pair have forged a close bond in recent years.

“I pray to God to grant my dear brother Pope Francis a swift recovery and to bless him with health and well-being so that he continues his journey in serving humanity,” the Grand Imam, Ahmed El-Tayeb, said.

This is story has been updated with new reporting.

CNN’s Barbie Latza Nadeau and Christopher Lamb contributed reporting.