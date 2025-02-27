Investigation highlights Israeli intelligence failures in lead-up to Hamas’ October 7 attack

By Lauren Izso and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — An investigation into the failings of the Israeli military in the lead-up to the devastating Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, has highlighted gaps in intelligence gathering, flawed assumptions about Hamas, and “systemic” failures in the Israel Defense Force’s preparedness and response.

The 19-page report released Thursday by the IDF said there were gaps in the Intelligence Directorate’s understanding of “Hamas’ strategic goals, decision-making processes,” and operational plans that contributed to its failure to stop the biggest terrorist attack in the country’s history, when gunmen killed more than 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostage.

Despite having relevant information, the intelligence community failed to recognize Hamas’ shift from a “determined,” and “pragmatic” group to one actively planning a large-scale offensive, it said.

The report said that as early as 2016, Hamas had begun preparing for “a large-scale attack” aimed at breaching the Gaza border, “occupying Israeli territory,” and causing mass casualties.

It identified several instances where intelligence indicators, such as Hamas’ “training exercises” and operational plans, were “misinterpreted” or dismissed as “unrealistic.”

These indicators, had they been properly analyzed, could have revealed Hamas’ intentions, the report said.

Hamas had deliberately created “a false perception of seeking quiet,” while accelerating its military buildup, the report said, adding that by May 2023 the militant group had decided to carry out an attack during a Jewish holiday that would aim “to shatter Israel’s sense of security” and potentially escalate “into an all-out war aimed at destroying Israel.”

When the attack happened, the IDF was “caught off guard” by its scale and intensity and its Gaza Division, responsible for defending the border, was overrun “within hours,” leading to a collapse in command and control.

The IDF’s response was hampered by a lack of “situational awareness,” delayed force mobilization, and insufficient deployment of troops and firepower, found the inquiry, which added that the IDF’s readiness levels were “inadequate” for the scale of the attack.

Israel’s military chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi – who has said he will resign in March over the failure to prevent the attack – addressed the findings in a televised speech, acknowledging the military’s failures and taking responsibility for the lapses.

“This is our learning process. I have received letters and responses, even from people here, saying ‘You…’ and I have no problem with that. I embrace it. My responsibility is mine,” Halevi said.

“I was the commander of the military on October 7, and I have my own responsibility. I also carry the weight of all your responsibility – that, too, I see as mine. And when I see any of my subordinates who made mistakes, I see my own share in it as well,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff Tzachi Braverman said earlier on Thursday that Netanyahu had yet to receive the investigation.

