Pope Francis on breathing machine after suffering sudden respiratory episode

Rome (CNN) — Pope Francis suffered a sudden episode of respiratory difficulty and was put on a breathing machine on Friday, according to the latest medical update from the Vatican.

The episode was complicated by vomiting, some of which he aspirated, the Vatican said. Medical staff treated the aspiration issue before putting the pope on mechanical ventilation, it said.

The Vatican added that the pontiff “remained alert and oriented at all times.”

A spokesperson later noted that he is not considered out of danger at this point.

Francis was first admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital two weeks ago, after being plagued by a string of lung-related medical struggles, including bronchitis and then pneumonia. His current hospitalization is his forth, and now longest, stay since he became pope in 2013.

The pontiff has suffered from lung-related issues for much of his life. As a young man, he suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of one lung removed.

The Vatican has been releasing twice daily updates on the pope’s health. On Thursday, it said that Francis’ condition was “improving” but his prognosis remained unclear.

The Argentinian leader’s schedule has been cleared to accommodate his intensive medical treatment.

Earlier on Friday, the Vatican announced that the pope will not lead next week’s Ash Wednesday service, marking the start of Lent, for only the second time in his 12-year papacy. A cardinal is expected to lead the service instead.

