Pope Francis thanks well-wishers in first audio message since hospitalization

(CNN) — Pope Francis thanked his supporters for their prayers on Thursday in a breathless audio message that nonetheless lifted spirits among his faithful as concerns grow for the 88-year-old pontiff’s health.

The Pope’s pre-recorded remarks, broadcast on loudspeakers at the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square ahead of the nightly recitation of the rosary prayer, marked the first time supporters heard the pontiff’s voice since his hospitalization around three weeks ago.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you,” Pope Francis said, speaking slowly in his native Spanish in a voice where he struggled to catch his breath.

The square erupted in applause upon hearing Francis’ words, heartened to hear his voice.

Although the Pope has issued written messages from the hospital and the Vatican has given twice-daily updates on his condition, he has not been seen on photo or video since February 14 when he was hospitalized after being plagued by a string of lung-related medical struggles, including bronchitis and double pneumonia.

This is the ailing pontiff’s fourth, and now longest, hospital stay since he became pope in 2013. Francis has lived with lung-related issues for much of his life. As a young man, he contracted severe pneumonia and had part of one lung removed.

Doctors said the Pope’s health prognosis remains “reserved” after he had several episodes of acute respiratory failure on Monday, although he has remained stable since, according to the Vatican.

He has not presented any further episodes of respiratory failure and does not have a fever, the Vatican added on Thursday.

The Pope is continuing with respiratory and motor physiotherapy, the Vatican said, adding that he had an active Thursday and engaged in several work activities throughout the day while receiving the Eucharist before lunch.

The Argentinian leader’s schedule has been cleared to accommodate his intensive medical treatment.

He did not lead the Ash Wednesday service, which marks the start of Lent, for only the second time in his 12-year papacy, according to the Vatican, and has not led the Angelus prayer for three Sundays in a row.

