Unexploded WWII bomb outside Paris station halts Eurostar travel to London and trains to northern France

Paris (CNN) — Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France were brought to a halt Friday following the discovery of an unexploded World War II era bomb on tracks leading to the nation’s busiest station.

Paris police said that at 4 a.m. Friday morning, a WW2 bomb was discovered by workers along railway tracks in Saint Denis.

A security perimeter was immediately established, leading to the disruption of the intercity and suburban lines from Gare du Nord, police told CNN.

Technicians from Paris’ demining team are currently at the site, according to the police, with an SNCF spokesperson describing the bomb as “really huge”.

“The bomb could be a serious threat to people’s lives,” the spokesperson said.

Traffic was “completely blocked” as of 9a.m. Friday morning, French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said, disrupting suburban, regional and international trains.

Tabarot warned services will be “strongly shook up” all day.

Several hundred passengers were inside the station looking for information on Friday morning, CNN saw. The atmosphere was calm, with dozens of train staff and security personnel helping passengers.

“Demining teams are working hard” to resolve the issue, SNCF told CNN, adding traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord until mid-morning at the request of police.

Gare du Nord is a major European transit hub, serving international destinations north of France as well as the main Paris airport and many regional commuters.

Tabarot said that he hoped a reduced service would be running on French lines by the afternoon.

“There’s no reason to fear,” the minister told Sud Radio, “It can happen that deminers have to clear a certain number of abandoned bags sometimes. But it’s quite rare for a WW2 bomb.”

