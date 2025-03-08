Syria clashes have killed more than 300 people since Thursday, monitoring group says

By Eyad Kourdi and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — Clashes between government security forces and supporters of ousted former President Bashar al-Assad have killed at least 311 people in Syria since Thursday, according to a monitoring group that warns the actual death toll could be “much higher.”

Government forces have killed at least 164 civilians, including seven children and 13 women, since launching “a large-scale security operation in dozens of villages across the countryside of Latakia, Tartous, and Hama,” the UK-based independent monitoring group the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) told CNN on Saturday.

Meanwhile, militants loyal to Assad have killed a further 147 people – 26 civilians and 121 security forces – SNHR’s director Fadel Abdul Ghani said.

“We expect the death toll to be much higher,” Ghani added.

CNN can’t independently verify SNHR’s figures. CNN has reached out to the Syrian government for comment regarding the death toll.

The ongoing clashes are the worst outbreak of violence since Assad – a member of the minority Alawite sect – was toppled in December by Sunni Islamist militants who sought to reshape the country’s political and sectarian order.

Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, in a televised speech on Friday evening, vowed to pursue those responsible for killing the government’s security personnel. However, he also urged his security forces to “ensure no excessive or unjustified responses occur” following reports of the high number of civilian casualties.

Syria’s Ministry of Information told CNN earlier on Saturday that “Bashar’s remnants” also had captured about 300 government “security personnel,” and that “dozens” of others were “missing.”

The latest surge in violence highlights the challenges Syria’s new regime faces in appeasing disenfranchised groups, especially those that remain heavily armed.

Latakia and Tartous on the Mediterranean coast are areas where support among Syrian Alawites for Assad was strong. Alawites – some 10% of the population – were prominent in the Assad regime, and while many Alawites have surrendered their weapons since December, many others have not.

Assad, who fled to Russia in December, has not commented on the escalating clashes.

On Saturday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed extreme concern over reports of the high numbers of people being killed and injured in the two provinces.

It called for both sides to treat detainees “humanely and in a dignified manner,” and protect healthcare facilities and water and electricity infrastructure.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday said he “strongly condemns all violence in Syria and calls on the parties to protect civilians and cease hostilities.”

Guterres said he was “alarmed by the risk of escalating tensions among communities in Syria at a time when reconciliation and peaceful political transition should be the priority.”

Syria’s civil war began during the Arab Spring in 2011 as a peaceful uprising against Assad. The conflict killed more than 300,000 in the first decade of fighting, according to the United Nations, and has left the country deeply fractured.

