Mark Carney Fast Facts

2013-2020 – Governor of the Bank of England. The first non-British person to hold the position.

February 1, 2008-June 1, 2013 – Governor of the Bank of Canada.

August 2003-November 2004 – Deputy governor of the Bank of Canada.

First non-British person to be governor of the Bank of England.

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Mark Carney, Canada’s prime minister.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.