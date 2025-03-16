First photo of Pope emerges since hospitalization

By Christopher Lamb and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

(CNN) — The Vatican has released the first photo of Pope Francis since his hospitalization. The photo shows Francis at the chapel in Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

He is seen wearing a stole, a vestment worn to concelebrate Mass.

The Vatican announced on Sunday, for the first time since his hospitalization a month ago, that Francis concelebrated Mass at the chapel in Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

Concelebration means to be among the priests presiding over the Mass. This would mean Francis has gone beyond just participating in Mass or receiving the Eucharist as he has been doing in the past weeks.

The Vatican said the pope continued with his treatments and therapies, worked and did not have any visitors on Sunday.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling pneumonia at the hospital in Rome, in what is his longest stay since his election as pope 12 years ago.

Earlier on Sunday, Francis thanked well-wishers for their prayers as he faces what he calls a “period of trial,” in the text of his weekly Angelus prayer that was sent in advance to the press.

Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, dozens of schoolchildren gathered in the hospital piazza to show their support holding up yellow and white balloons — the colors of the Holy See — and shouted out “viva il papa,” outside the hospital.

The children gathered prayed the Angelus together, and then a group of them entered the hospital with balloons and flowers.

“I thank you all for your prayers, and I thank those who assist me with such dedication. I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to ‘Gemelli’ as a sign of closeness. Thank you, dearest children! The Pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you,” the Pontiff said in the text.

“Let us continue to pray for peace, especially in the countries wounded by war: tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” the Pope added.

The Pontiff remains in stable condition but still requires medical treatment, the Vatican press office said Saturday.

The need for non-invasive mechanical ventilation — which Francis has been receiving at night — has gradually reduced as he continues high-flow oxygen therapy during the day, the Vatican said.

Despite his hospital stay, the pope has signaled his plans to remain in the post, approving a new three-year reform process for the Catholic church.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

