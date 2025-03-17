Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit Pope Francis next month

By Max Foster, Christopher Lamb and Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit Pope Francis during their trip to Italy and the Vatican in April despite the pontiff’s ill-health following his hospitalization around a month ago.

The announcement of the royal visit is likely to be read as an indication that the Vatican believes the pope will be out of hospital in the coming weeks.

As part of the four-day state visit, Charles and Camilla are expected to visit the Holy See to join Pope Francis in celebrating Jubilee year – or Holy Year – which takes place every quarter of a century and is focused on forgiveness and reconciliation.

Francis has been in Rome’s Gemelli hospital since mid-February with no timeline for his release.

The royal trip, from April 7 to 10, would be a “historic visit” and a “significant step forward in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England,” Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

Despite the turbulent past of the Reformation and King Henry VIII’s break with Rome almost 500 years ago, relations between the Vatican and the British monarchy are today marked by warmth and mutual respect.

The UK and the Holy See have had full diplomatic relations since 1982. As Prince of Wales, Charles visited Vatican City on five occasions.

The King and Queen are expected to attend a service at the Sistine Chapel “focused on the theme of ‘care for creation,’ reflecting Pope Francis’ and His Majesty’s long-standing commitment to nature,” the palace said.

Charles and Francis are both passionate defenders of the environment and champion the importance of interfaith dialogue.

The royal visit was first announced on February 7, just one week before Francis was admitted to hospital with a “respiratory tract infection,” which was later diagnosed as pneumonia.

He has remained in hospital since then, in what is his longest stay since his election as pope 12 years ago.

Buckingham Palace shared “hopes and prayers that Pope Francis’ health will enable the visit to go ahead,” a palace source told CNN.

The pontiff remains in a stable condition but still requires medical treatment, the Vatican press office said Monday, adding that Francis was able to pray and carry out a small amount of work duties.

On Sunday, the Vatican released the first photo of Francis since his hospitalization, showing him at the chapel in Gemelli hospital.

Charles and Camilla’s visit will also be an opportunity to shore up the relationship between Italy and the United Kingdom, with the royal couple carrying out engagements in Rome and Ravenna in the northern Emilia-Romagna region.

