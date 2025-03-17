Gaza truce shatters as Israel carries out ‘extensive’ strikes and Netanyahu vows to hit Hamas with ‘increasing strength’

By Helen Regan, Abeer Salman and Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — Gaza’s fragile ceasefire shattered early Tuesday night as Israel carried out deadly strikes across the enclave and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to use “increasing military strength” against Hamas.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency said early Tuesday they were “currently conducting extensive strikes” on Hamas targets in Gaza.

“Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza,” said Defense Minister Israel Katz in a statement.

Hamas official Basem Naim said more than 34 people had been killed by the strikes, and accused Israel of “ending the ceasefire agreement unilaterally.”

In a separate statement, Hamas declared: “Netanyahu and his extremist government have decided to overturn the ceasefire agreement, putting the captives in Gaza at risk of an unknown fate.”

The Civil Defense in Gaza said a number people were “trapped under the rubble of homes that were bombed in various areas” of the enclave. CNN stringers in Gaza reported the sounds of strikes in multiple locations.

In Gaza City, more than 15 people, including five children, were killed and more than 20 people inured, according to the civil defense’s spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal.

In central Gaza, more than 70 injured people have arrived at the Al-Awda Hospital following strikes on homes in Nuseirat refugee camp, the hospital said.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz ordered the operation, accusing Hamas of “repeatedly” refusing to release hostages and rejecting all offers from United States presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and mediators.

“The IDF is currently attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of achieving the war goals as determined by the political echelon, including the release of all our hostages — living and dead,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military strength.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Khader Al Za’anoun, Tareq Al Hilou and Mohammad Al Sawalhi contributed to this report