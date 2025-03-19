Israel intercepts missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

By Lauren Izso and Kareem El Damanhoury, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military intercepted a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Thursday morning, the second to target Israel since the Gaza ceasefire ended on Tuesday.

The Iran-backed Houthi group claimed responsibility for what it said was a ballistic missile fired in support of Palestinians and in response to Israel’s renewed bombardment of Gaza.

The missile was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA).

Sirens sounded in several areas across the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israeli authorities said.

The Houthis said the missile targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

The group also claimed it targeted the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and a number of United States warships in the Red Sea with an unspecified number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, in response to the recent wave of US airstrikes across Yemen.

The launch came after US strikes targeted Yemen on Wednesday and early into Thursday, including in the capital Sanaa, as President Donald Trump threatened the Houthis in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying the rebel group “will be completely annihilated.”

The Houthis earlier said they will continue their assaults on American and Israeli interests until the hostilities in Gaza cease.

Dozens of people have been reported killed after Trump ordered “decisive” military action against the Houthis in Yemen late last week, opening a new salvo against the group that has targeted vital Red Sea shipping routes.

US strikes over the weekend killed at least 53 people and wounded almost 100 others in Yemen, including women and children, the Houthi-run health ministry said, according to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

On Wednesday, US strikes on Sanaa also injured seven women and two children in a residential neighborhood, the Houthi-run health ministry said.

US strikes also targeted the western province of Al-Jawf on Wednesday and Hodeidah and Saada early Thursday, the Houthis said.

Video from Al-Masirah shows Yemeni civil defense teams extinguishing blazing fires in the aftermath of the strikes, damaged buildings and vehicles, and two children with blood on their bodies and clothes.

The US Central Command did not clarify specific locations it targeted in Yemen but confirmed Wednesday that its forces “continue 24/7 operations against the Iran-backed Houthis.”

The Houthis started launching drone and missile strikes on vessels in the Red Sea in late 2023 in what they say was revenge for Israel’s war in Gaza. The sustained strikes have significantly impacted global trade.

The Houthis stopped their attacks temporarily when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

