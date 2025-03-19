Ukraine and Russia exchange attacks overnight, hours after Trump-Putin call

By Jessie Yeung and Maria Kostenko, CNN

(CNN) — Ukraine and Russia exchanged aerial assaults overnight, just hours after the Kremlin agreed to temporarily halt attacks on energy infrastructure targets, but stopped short of signing off on a broader ceasefire sought by the US.

President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday, with the Russian leader not agreeing to the 30-day truce that Trump has endorsed and Ukraine has agreed to. The White House said a narrower pause on attacking energy targets would go into effect followed by negotiations over a broader ceasefire.

Zelensky said that while Kyiv supported the pause in attacks on energy targets, he wanted to know the details behind the proposal, and argued that Russia was “not ready for a ceasefire.” He also said he hopes to speak with Trump to learn more details about the phone call with Putin.

“Today, Putin essentially rejected the proposal of a comprehensive ceasefire. It would be right for the world to reject any attempts by Putin to draw out the war,” Zelensky said.

Further talks are expected to be held Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told Fox News on Tuesday.

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 drones, 2 ballistic missiles, and 4 anti-aircraft missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said Wednesday morning. The attacks targeted the Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. 72 drones were shot down, the air force said.

Civilian infrastructure was struck, including a hospital in the eastern Sumy region and an electricity system powering the railways in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, according to officials and Ukraine’s state railway company Ukrzaliznytsya.

Parts of the railway have been left without power, but trains are running as scheduled, the company said.

The attacks killed one person and injured 14 between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a CNN tally of casualty figures shared by Ukrainian officials.

“It is these types of nighttime attacks by Russia that destroy our energy sector, our infrastructure, and the normal life of Ukrainians,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram. “The fact that this night is no exception shows that the pressure on Russia must continue for the sake of peace.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s defense ministry said Wednesday it had shot down 57 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, with 35 of those intercepted and destroyed over the Kursk border region.

Authorities in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar said a Ukrainian drone had caused a fire at an oil depot near the village of Kavkazskaya, Reuters reported. As of Wednesday morning, more than 200 personnel were on the ground working to extinguish the blaze, Russian officials said.

Putin announced the halt on energy infrastructure attacks on Tuesday after his lengthy call with Trump. “Vladimir Putin responded positively to this initiative and immediately gave the Russian military the corresponding order,” a Kremlin readout said.

As part of its demands for a broader ceasefire, the Kremlin readout laid out several tough conditions that Putin had previously insisted upon – such as a halt to all foreign military aid and intelligence to Kyiv, and a halt to any Ukrainian mobilization or rearming during that period.

A prisoner swap expected to take place Wednesday will see 175 people exchanged on both sides, according to the Kremlin readout. It said that 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers would be transferred.

