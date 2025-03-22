Israel launches airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon following rocket fire, military says

By Eugenia Yosef and Vasco Cotovio, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli air force has carried out airstrikes on what it said were Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon after rockets were fired over the border, a significant flare-up in tensions after a ceasefire brought uneasy calm to the region.

Israel and Hezbollah fought for months in the wake of the Gaza conflict before Israel launched an intense ground and aerial campaign, decimating the Iran-backed militant group’s leadership.

Israel fired tank and artillery shells at villages in Southeastern Lebanon, according to reports from Lebanese state media.

The strikes followed Israel’s announcement that it had detected five projectiles from Lebanese territory and intercepted three crossing into Israeli territory.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

