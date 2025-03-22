Pope Francis to make first public appearance in five weeks on Sunday

By Christopher Lamb and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis plans to make his first public appearance since he was hospitalized more than a month ago on Sunday, greeting the public from the hospital where he’s being treated for double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pontiff plans to offer a blessing and greeting to well-wishers from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital at the end of Sunday’s Angelus prayer, the Vatican press office said.

Francis has been in hospital since February 14 and Sunday will be the 38th day since he was admitted.

The pope usually leads the Angelus prayer and offers a reflection each week, but has not done so for the past five Sundays. The Vatican said the written text of the pope’s remarks will be released as has been done previously.

Francis’ current hospitalization has been his longest stay in Gemelli since his election as pope 12 years ago. While he has not been seen in five weeks, his presence has been felt with the Vatican releasing a short audio message from the pope as well as a photo last weekend showing him praying at that hospital’s chapel.

The Vatican said on Wednesday that the pontiff’s condition appeared to be improving, adding that his pneumonia is considered under control. He no longer requires assisted breathing but has been continuing to receive oxygen.

Last week, the pope approved a new three-year reform process for the Catholic Church, sending a strong signal he intends to remain in the post despite his lengthy stint in hospital.

Reforms on the table include how to give greater roles to women in the Catholic Church, including ordaining them as deacons, and the greater inclusion of non-clergy members in governance and decision making.

While the latest medical updates from the Vatican have spoken of improvement, it has not released any details on when the pontiff might be released from hospital and it is not yet clear if he will be out in time for Holy Week and Easter.

