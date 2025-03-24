Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother appear at police station in Romania

By Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) — Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, arrived at a police station in Romania on Monday, where the self-proclaimed misogynist and internet demagogue faces charges of human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group to sexually exploit women.

Both siblings registered with authorities in the capital Bucharest early Monday – a legal formality relating to the sprawling investigation first launched by Romanian prosecutors in the eastern European nation, in December 2022.

Speaking to journalists in Bucharest, including CNN affiliate Antena 3, Andrew Tate said he was “happy” to be back in Romania.” He desc﻿ribed himself as “one of the most important people on the planet.”

Andrew Tate, a British-American kickboxer-turned-social media influencer, has racked up millions of male followers by spouting aggressive speech on male dominance, female submission and wealth, along with his brother. Rights advocates have warned against their rising tide of influence among young boys and men within the manosphere – a digitized space that promotes male supremacy, anti-feminism and “red pill” culture.

His virulent material led to a ban on almost every social media platform. But when tech mogul Elon Musk took over X, then known as Twitter, in 2022, he reinstated his account. Musk is now a high-profile adviser to US President Donald Trump – of whom Tate is an ardent supporter.

Tate now has 10.7 million followers on X, where he once claimed that women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted. In one example of his misogynistic bluster, he wrote in a post on X on February 19: “Still true. Hate me all you want. Women are all sex workers.”

Over the weekend, the brothers arrived in Romania from Florida, where they stayed for several weeks after prosecutors lifted a travel ban on them. Upon their arrival in the United States, they found themselves at the heart of another criminal investigation – when Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the probe, led by the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

When asked about the investigation in Florida on Monday, Andrew Tate said: “I think I’m investigated everywhere on the planet because I’m one of the most important people on the planet.”

The brothers are also being investigated for allegations of rape and human trafficking in the United Kingdom. Andrew Tate also faces a civil suit there by four women, accusing him of rape and coercive control. They deny any wrongdoing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas and Sophie Tanno contributed reporting.