Turkey detains more than 1,000 protesters after jailing of Istanbul mayor

(CNN) — More than a thousand people have been detained during protests following the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.

In a post on X, Yerlikaya said that “1,133 suspects were detained in illegal activities carried out between March 19 and March 23,” adding that “among those captured were individuals affiliated with 12 different terrorist organizations.”

Imamoglu, a political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained from his home on Wednesday. Authorities in Istanbul banned protests and closed some roads “in order to maintain public order” and “prevent any provocative actions that may occur.”

More than 120 police officers were also injured in the demonstrations, Yerlikaya said, adding that objects such as “acid, stones, sticks, fireworks, Molotov cocktails, axes and knives” were seized.

In what appeared to be a warning to the opposition, Yerlikaya said: “Let no one try to use our youth and our people as a shield for their own political ambitions.”

Demonstrations took place in recent days across various cities in Turkey, including in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, protesting Imamoglu’s jailing.

Imamoglu, Erdogan’s most serious rival, was detained just days before he was set to be named as a candidate for his Republican People’s Party (CHP) in the next presidential election, which is expected to take place in 2028. On Sunday, he was formally arrested pending trial on corruption charges.

Some 100 others connected to the mayor were also detained, including elected Istanbul district mayors Resul Emrah Sahan and Murat Calik.

Imamoglu has denied the charges against him and critics say the arrest represents a dangerous turning point for Turkey as Erdogan seeks to further extend his rule amid a growing crackdown on dissent.

In a message from Silivri Prison, where he is being held, Imamoglu said Monday that the presidential primary had seen record participation. He was widely expected to win the vote and become the CHP’s candidate for the 2028 presidential election

“Fifteen million of our citizens cast their votes. Tens of millions of people in this country, suffering under the oppression of the government, a shattered economy, lack of merit, and lawlessness, rushed to the ballot boxes,” Imamoglu said, adding that voters’ message to Erdogan was, “Enough is enough.”

Analysts say that Imamoglu was on a trajectory to one day lead the country. Some polls had said that if he ran for president against Erdogan, Imamoglu would secure more votes.

