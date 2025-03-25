Russia and Ukraine agree to stop using force in Black Sea, US says

By Ivana Kottasová, Christian Edwards, Anna Chernova, Svitlana Vlasova, Kevin Liptak and Angus Watson, CNN

(CNN) — The White House said Tuesday that both Ukraine and Russia have agreed to stop using force in the Black Sea in separate meetings with US officials in Saudi Arabia.

The White House outlined the agreements the US struck with Russia and Ukraine in two separate, but very similar statements.

Both said that the US and each of the respective countries “have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.”

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed in a statement posted on X that Kyiv agreed to ensure safe passage of ships through the Black Sea. Moscow did not immediately comment on the statements.

The US appeared to offer different rewards to Kyiv and Moscow for sticking to their side of the bargain.

The White House said the US would “help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.”

This could indicate a willingness by the US to lift some of the strict economic sanctions imposed on Russia after Moscow launched its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Kyiv and its European allies have previously warned against lifting sanctions before a ceasefire is in place.

In the statement outlining the results of the talks with Ukraine, the White House said the US “remains committed to helping achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.”

The White House statements came after lengthy talks between the US and Russia on a potential ceasefire in Ukraine ended without the two sides being able to agree on a joint statement, despite expectations that there would be one.

The Russian state news agency Interfax quoted the first deputy chairman of the the Russian Federation Council’s Defence and Security Committee, Vladimir Chizhov, as telling state TV channel Rossiya-24 that the statement was “not adopted because of Ukraine’s position.”

“The fact that they sat for 12 hours and seemed to agree on a joint statement, which however was not adopted due t﻿o Ukraine’s position, is also very characteristic and symptomatic,” Chizhov told Russia-24, according to Interfax.

Ukraine was not represented in the talks and Chizhov did not give any details on the “Ukraine’s position.”

Russian and US officials had met at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh on Monday, the same location where the US delegation met with Ukrainian officials on Sunday.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov described his meeting with President Donald Trump’s envoy Keith Kellogg on Sunday as “productive and focused.”

Kremlin ‘analyzing’ results

US President Donald Trump has made ending the war in Ukraine one of his priorities. He went as far as promising during his election campaign that he would achieve peace within 24 hours of being in office.

Earlier this month, Kyiv accepted a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire covering the entire front line, after the US briefly suspended shipments of its military aid to Ukraine.

However, Trump has so far failed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a full ceasefire. Presented with the same proposal just a few days later, Putin declined to signed up to it.

Putin said at that time that he “agreed with the proposal” but then made a number of demands that made it clear he was not interested in striking a deal any time soon.

Instead of a full truce, the White House statements on Tuesday outline an agreement for a ceasefire in the sea, similar to the Black Sea grain initiative that was in place earlier in the war.

Brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, the initiative aimed to provide safe passage for Ukraine ships transporting agricultural produce via the Black Sea. Ukraine was one of the world’s leading grain exporters before Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The initiative, signed in July 2022 and renewed three times before lapsing in July 2023. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow was in favor of resuming the Black Sea Grain Initiative, “with certain conditions.”

The two statements from the White House also said that the US and the two countries – separately – agreed to “develop measures for implementing” an agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine.

Russia had indicated it would stop striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure following a call between Putin and Trump earlier this month, but it broke that promise almost immediately, striking energy targets in Ukraine that very night.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow was “analyzing” the results of the second round of talks between Russian and US officials.

He also said there were currently no plans for Trump and Putin to speak, although he added that a conversation between the two leaders could be arranged “quite quickly.”

Meanwhile, Lavrov told Russia’s Channel One that the US must “order” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to respect a new Black Sea grain deal, hinting at the belief by Moscow that the US is prepared to strongarm Kyiv into an agreement.

Indeed, the White House has made it clear to Zelensky and his nation that US military, economic and intelligence support for his country rests on his willingness to participate in Trump’s peace process.

