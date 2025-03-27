King Charles cancels engagements after experiencing temporary side effects of cancer treatment

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s King Charles “required a short period of observation in hospital” on Thursday after experiencing “temporary side effects” from a scheduled cancer treatment in the morning, Buckingham Palace has said.

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary program will also be rescheduled,” the palace said in a statement.

“His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” it added.

The King was set to receive credentials from the ambassadors of three countries on Thursday, and was scheduled to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham, central England, on Friday.

Charles’ cancer diagnosis was first announced in February last year, after he underwent a “corrective procedure” for a benign enlarged prostate the month before.

He briefly stepped away from public-facing duties while he received treatment for the undisclosed form of cancer, returning to them a few months later in April 2024. In his first official engagement since his diagnosis, Charles visited a cancer treatment center, where he leaned on his own personal experience when talking to medical teams as well as while connecting with patients and their families.

Thousands of people sent the King messages of support when he was first diagnosed, which he said “reduced me to tears,” according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace at the time. “Such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” Charles said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

