Quakers say London police arrested six people at meeting on climate change, Gaza

By Max Saltman, CNN

(CNN) — British police raided a Quaker meeting house in London on Thursday and arrested six women attending a meeting on climate change and the war in Gaza, according to a statement from Quakers UK.

“No-one has been arrested in a Quaker meeting house in living memory,” said Paul Parker, recording clerk for Quakers in Britain, according to the statement.

“This aggressive violation of our place of worship and the forceful removal of young people holding a protest group meeting clearly shows what happens when a society criminalizes protest,” Parker added.

CNN has reached out to London’s Metropolitan Police for comment.

Quakers, a nickname for members of the Religious Society of Friends, follow a religious tradition that originally grew from Protestant Christianity in the 17th century.

Quakers have a long history of supporting protest movements and non-violence is one of their core beliefs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

