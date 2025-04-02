DRC president commutes death sentences for 3 Americans convicted in coup attempt

By Nimi Princewill, CNN

(CNN) — The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has commuted the death sentences of three Americans convicted of attempting a coup to life imprisonment, days before US government officials are due to visit the central African country.

The Americans, Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson Jr., and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun were among 37 people handed death sentences by a military court in September following last year’s failed coup attempt led by Malanga’s father, Christian.

The putschists had targeted the country’s presidential palace and the residence of Congolese politician Vital Kamerhe in an attempt to overthrow the government in May 2024.

At least six people, including Christian Malanga, an opposition politician who livestreamed the coup attempt, were killed in a gun battle with presidential guards.

President Felix Tshisekedi granted the Americans clemency in a presidential order read out on national television late Tuesday, his spokesperson Tina Salama told CNN.

“The clemency petition was filed by the public prosecutor, and it was on the recommendation of the Minister of Justice,” Salama added. CNN has contacted Justice Minister Constant Mutamba for comment.

Salama said the clemency decision was not made to placate the US, with whom the DRC has sought a minerals-for-security partnership. It comes as war rages in the country’s resource-rich eastern region between government forces and a Rwanda-backed rebel group.

“We have no deal with the Americans at this stage on any American intervention,” Salama said.

CNN has sought comment from the US State Department and the White House.

The new US Senior Adviser for Africa Massad Boulos and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Corina Sanders will travel to the DRC Thursday, the State Department announced this week.

The officials aim to ”advance efforts for durable peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and to promote US private sector investment in the region,” it noted. They also plan to visit neighboring Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya.

