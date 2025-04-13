Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel-winning Peruvian writer, dies at 89

By José Álvarez, CNN

(CNN) — Mario Vargas Llosa, the Peruvian Spanish Nobel Prize-winning author whose work focused on the evils of totalitarianism, has died at age 89, according to his family.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce that our father, Mario Vargas LLosa, passed away peacefully in Lima today, surrounded by his family,” a family statement shared by his son Álvaro Vargas Llosa on X said.

The writer’s three children added that there will be no public ceremony, but they will hold a family farewell.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.