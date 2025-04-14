Man dies after falling at Roman aqueduct in Spain

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — A British man has died after falling from a viewing platform at a famed Roman aqueduct in the Spanish city of Segovia.

Emergency services were called after the 63-year-old man suffered a fall at around 1 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) on Saturday, according to a statement from the Castile and León regional government.

Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene, according to the statement.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed the man’s death to CNN in a statement Monday.

“We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities,” said a spokesperson.

CNN has contacted the Segovia city council for comment.

Segovia is located around 40 miles northwest of the Spanish capital Madrid, in the center of the country.

It is a popular tourist destination that draws visitors keen to see the Roman aqueduct, which was built under Emperor Trajan, who ruled from 98–117.

Still in use to this day, the aqueduct carries water from the Frío River to the city of Segovia.

The central section has two layers of arches that stand 28.5 metres (93.5 feet) above the ground.

