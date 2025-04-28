Trial of gang accused of robbing Kim Kardashian at gunpoint opens in Paris

By Saskya Vandoorne and Sérène Nourrisson, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Nearly nine years after billionaire reality TV star Kim Kardashian was bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week, the trial of nine men and one woman accused of carrying out the dramatic heist opened Monday at a packed courthouse in the French capital.

The case centers on the October 2016 theft of nearly $10 million in cash and jewelry, including a $4 million engagement ring that was never recovered. The defendants, who range in age from their 30s to their 70s, are facing charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy. Eight of them deny involvement, while two have admitted to lesser offenses.

As the trial proceedings began, several of the defendants, including Aomar Ait Khedache and Yunice Abbas, made their way into the courtroom. Ait Khedache, often alleged to be the mastermind of the robbery, entered with the support of a cane and wearing hearing aids.

The defendants’ families arrived moments later, taking their seats next to the press.

The robbery unfolded just before 3 a.m. at the “No Address” hotel, a discreet luxury residence in Paris where Kardashian was staying. Disguised as police officers, the thieves forced the concierge to lead them to Kardashian’s apartment, where they tied her up at gunpoint. According to court documents, the group tracked Kardashian’s movements through her social media posts, helping them to orchestrate the attack.

Kardashian is scheduled to testify on May 13, when she will face the alleged robbers in court for the first time. A heightened police presence is expected outside the courthouse during her appearance.

The trial has been delayed for years partly because of major cases like those related to the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks.

Of the original 12 suspects, one has since died and another defendant who has Alzheimer’s disease has been ruled unfit to stand trial. If convicted, some of the remaining defendants could face up to 30 years in prison.

The trial is scheduled to run through May 22, with a verdict expected on May 23.

