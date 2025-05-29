Skip to Content
CNN - World

Diego Maradona’s homicide trial is declared invalid by court

By
Published 10:33 AM

By Cecilia Dominguez, CNN

(CNN) — The homicide trial of Diego Maradona’s medical team for alleged malpractice was declared invalid by an Argentine court on Thursday.

The decision comes after one of the three judges overseeing the case was removed due to a possible lack of impartiality and for allegedly authorizing the filming of a documentary during court hearings.

The trial, which started on March 11, must now start from scratch.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content