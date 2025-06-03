Lost dog returns home after swimming to island in 100-mile trip

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — A dog who went missing for more than a month and covered about 100 miles – including a mile-long swim – has finally been returned to her foster home after being rescued at sea.

Five-year-old Amber bolted in late April, a day after arriving in London from Qatar, where she was rescued from the streets.

Sam Collins, co-founder of not-for-profit KS Rescue Angels, told CNN Tuesday that Amber was transferred to an experienced foster family in England’s southern New Forest region on April 25. The following morning, Amber escaped from the family’s garden, despite the fact they had 8-foot fences surrounding their property.

News of Amber’s escape was posted on social media and around the local area. Numerous sightings were reported and pictures and video clips sent to the rescue service, which enabled them to map Amber’s movements.

“Within the first three weeks she was probably only travelling around 10 miles from where she had gone missing but in different directions,” said Collins.

Pictures and video clips that they received enabled KS Rescue Angels to set up cameras and feeding stations.

“We were doing this for three or four weeks and we always seemed to be one step behind her. Then it all went dark around the four-week mark and we stopped getting any reliable sightings.”

Collins believes this was probably when Amber travelled 30 miles to the coastal town of Poole. Locals had reported sightings there of a stray dog but it was too far away for anyone to make the connection.

Incredibly, Amber managed to swim a mile from the town’s affluent neighbourhood of Sandbanks to Brownsea Island. Managed by the National Trust, Brownsea is a wildlife haven where dogs are not usually welcome.

“She spent three days there and there was a search party from the National Trust, as well as a lady who lived there who put food out for her every night. She probably got spooked by all the people trying to catch her so she tried to swim back to Sandbanks but got into trouble when she got caught in the currents and tide,” Collins said.

Fortunately, however, Amber was spotted by a passing boat.

“She swam to the boat and actually hooked her paws around the ladder on the side,” said Collins. “They couldn’t pull her up because she had actually hooked her paws so tightly, so one of the lads jumped in the water to get in from behind her and push her into the boat.”

Back on dry land, news of the amazing recovery circulated on social media – and eventually reached Collins who recognized Amber from a scar on her nose.

Once she was collected, Amber was checked over by a vet who found she had lost weight but was otherwise well. She is now back with the foster family.

“She’s been very tired but very snuggly,” said Collins. “She’s got a couple of bruises where she’s probably caught herself on barbed wire, thorn bushes or something, but other than that she’s in remarkable condition considering.

“She’s being kept on at least two, possibly three leads at any time in the garden. The foster home is terrified of her getting out again.”

Collins said Amber likely covered about 100 miles during her extended walkies.

Amber will remain with the family for at least a couple of weeks, after which KS Rescue Angels hope she will be rehomed.

“The story has blown up so we’ve had quite a lot of interest from people wanting to adopt her,” said Collins, adding that extensive checks must be carried out. “We need to make sure that whoever she goes to gives her a five-star home and understands that she’s a flight risk.”

