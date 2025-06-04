Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shares rare photos of Lilibet in birthday post

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared rare photos of her daughter, Lilibet, to mark the princess’ fourth birthday.

In one black-and-white picture, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Meghan can be seen cuddling Lilibet, whose face is partially visible behind her mother’s hand and arm.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day,” wrote Meghan in the caption.

A second photo in the post shows Meghan cradling Lilibet, whose face is visible in profile, shortly after her birth.

The princess was born on June 4, 2021, a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as senior royals and moved to the United States.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry are known to fiercely guard the privacy of Lilibet and older brother Prince Archie, 6.

The couple did release a Christmas card last year that featured a rare photo of both children, but their backs are to the camera as they run towards their parents. Five other images appeared on the card, all depicting engagements from the year. It marked the first time since 2021 that Harry and Meghan released a Christmas card featuring their children.

In April, Meghan revealed that she had suffered from postpartum preeclampsia, calling the potentially fatal condition “so rare and so scary.”

“The world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly,” Meghan said on the debut episode of her “Confessions of a Female Founder” podcast.

“And in the quiet, you’re still trying to show up for people… mostly for your children, but those things are huge medical scares.”

Most cases of postpartum preeclampsia develop within 48 hours of childbirth, but it can develop four to six weeks postpartum, according to the Mayo Clinic. Postpartum preeclampsia can cause seizures and other serious complications if left untreated.

